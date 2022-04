The Bureau of Economic Security (BES) initiated the nationalization of the property of Russia and Belarus, as well as their citizens, for the amount of more than UAH 468 million.

BES has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Bureau of Economic Security analyzes the activities of established companies, where the ultimate beneficiaries are residents of Russia and Belarus, the assets of Russia and Belarus and their citizens, identifies and stops the activities of those enterprises that carry out illegal trade with the Russian Federation and Belarus. As of today, BES initiated the nationalization of the property of the Russian Federation and Belarus, as well as their citizens, with an estimated cost of over UAH 468 million (450 tank cars and 7 freight vehicles)," the statement says.

Besides, according to the statement, another 1,552 wagons were recognized as material evidence, on which the issue of imposing an arrest is being decided.

In particular, the possibility of transporting 45 wagons of alumina, with a total weight of more than 3,000 tons, belonging to the Mykolaiv Alumina Refinery to the Russian Federation, has been stopped, inventory values ​​are being assessed.

After carrying out appropriate measures, the issue of their nationalization will be decided.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Bureau of Economic Security initiated the nationalization of almost 1,400 railway cars, which are the property of Russia and Belarus.