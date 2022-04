Border Guards And Ukrainian Armed Forces Working To Reach Border With Belarus

Employees of the State Border Guard Service, together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are working to return all sections of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border under control after the liberation of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions from Russian invaders.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the State Border Guard Service.

"Work on reaching the border (with Belarus) continues," the authority said.

The State Border Guard Service noted that the border guards are acting together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this direction.

The authority also reported that Ukrainian border guards entered units in Chernihiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that the invaders have strengthened the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border by units of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

The Russian military, who were withdrawn from Ukraine to the Russian Federation, refuse to participate in further hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense announced on April 2 in the evening that the entire Kyiv region had been liberated from the invaders.