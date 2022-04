Military Withdrawn To Russia Refuse To Participate In Further Battles In Ukraine - General Staff

The Russian military, who were withdrawn from Ukraine to the Russian Federation, refuse to take part in further hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Some of the withdrawn Russian units are being deployed in tent camps on the territory of a number of regions of the Russian Federation bordering Ukraine. The military personnel refuse to participate in further hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. The morale and psychological state of the indicated personnel is low and tends to worsen," the General Staff noted.

The military authority notes that the command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continues to search for ways to solve the problematic issue of replenishing human resources for its units.

The Russian military commissariats have stepped up work with those liable for military service who were dismissed from military service after 2012 and who have military registration specialties of a driver, intelligence officers, and junior commanders.

The official reason for being called to the military registration and enlistment offices is the holding of training camps for the specified military specialties for a period of 3 months.

Also, on the territory of the so-called Moldovan Transdniestrian Republic, appropriate propaganda work is being carried out with the population having Russian citizenship.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia has relocated a significant part of aircraft and helicopters from Belarus to its territory.

The Russian military is withdrawing separate units from Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

The General Staff says that the Russian military has temporarily abandoned the blockade and capture of Kyiv.