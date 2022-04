In the liberated Bucha, Kyiv region, the number of civilians killed by Russian invaders is growing daily. As of Wednesday, April 6, 320 bodies have been found. DW was informed about this by the mayor of the city Anatolii Fedoruk.

So, Fedoruk said that 90% of people were killed due to executions, they had bullet wounds. The bodies of local residents are found in private estates, parks, squares, mass graves.

“Three places were found in Bucha: this is the territory of the Ukragrosnab enterprise, where Russian invaders dumped the bodies of people with their hands tied like firewood. And also Vokzalna, Yablonska streets and the Promenystyi children’s camp, where also people were found with their hands tied and bullet wounds," Fedoruk said.

Fedoruk also noted that criminologists, law enforcement officers and rescuers work in the city. All relevant international and Ukrainian bodies are involved in the process. The lists of the killed will be made public after the names of the citizens are established.

Critical infrastructure in the city is completely destroyed, it began to be restored. Due to Russian shelling, 112 private houses were also destroyed, more than a hundred were damaged, including 18 high-rise buildings.

"There is a curfew in Bucha now and in the region until April 7 inclusively. It is not known what decisions will be made after that. But I would not recommend civilians who are not involved in the utility, medical or social sphere to return to the city until the final decision. Especially this applies to women and children, because so far there is no electricity, no water, no gas in the city," the mayor added.

