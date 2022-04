The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) donated 5,000 Starlink satellite Internet stations to Ukraine.

USAID has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"USAID has donated 5,000 Starlink stations to the government of Ukraine as part of a public-private partnership with American aerospace manufacturer SpaceX. Starlink satellite terminals will provide unlimited and seamless data transmission from anywhere in Ukraine. The terminals will allow government officials and critical service providers to citizens to continue to communicate in Ukraine and with the outside world, even if Putin's brutal aggression disrupts Ukraine's fiber-optic or mobile communications infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of March, 590 Starlink satellite Internet stations were handed over to Ukrainian medical and healthcare institutions.

On February 28, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov announced that the first batch of Starlink satellite Internet stations had arrived in Ukraine.