The U.S. Department of the Treasury has published a full list of individuals and legal entities fallen under sanctions.

The list appeared on the official website of the Department on April 6.

New U.S. measures are spread on:

Saint-Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov;

Moscow city mayor Sergey Sobyanin;

Deputy Chairperson of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev;

Head of the Federal Customs Service Vladimir Bulavin;

former prosecutor general, incumbent Putin's representative in North Caucasus Federal District Yury Chaika;

Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko;

authorized representatives of the RF president in the Northwest and Privolzhie federal districts Alexander Gutsan and Igor Komarov;

wife of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Maria Lavrova, and their daughter Ekaterina Vinokurova (Lavrova);

Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev;

Anatoly Seryshev and Vladimir Ustinov, Plenipotentiary Representatives of the President in the Siberian and Southern Districts;

Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov;

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Yury Trutnev;

Head of the presidential administration Anton Vaino;

Representative of the President in the Urals District Vladimir Yakushev;

Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev;

Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov;

Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko;

Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin;

Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the Central District Igor Shcheglov.

The list also includes 55 legal entities related to Alfa Bank and Sberbank.

Alleged daughters of Putin Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova are not on the list, however, the White House had announced it would sanction adult children of the Russian President.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 6, the United States announced a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Among other things, two daughters of the President of the Russian Federation were hit by American sanctions.

On February 25, the United States imposed personal sanctions against Vladimir Putin, as well as against members of the Russian Security Council.

Meanwhile, the countries of the European Union are working on the approval of the fifth package of restrictive measures against the Russian Federation, which unleashed a war against Ukraine.