On Thursday, NATO Foreign Ministers will discuss further arms supplies to Ukraine, including heavy weapons.

That follows from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s statement made before the meeting, according to Yevropeiska Pravda online media.

He stressed that the allies are supplying weapons to ensure the right to self-defense.

The day before, Stoltenberg said that Russia's war against Ukraine could last for many months or even years, so NATO countries should consider long-term plans for continuing assistance to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the UK is developing a plan to send armored vehicles to Ukraine.