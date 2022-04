The United Kingdom is working out a plan to send armored vehicles to Ukraine.

That follows from a statement by The Times.

The Ministry of Defense of Britain is considering variants to send the vehicles of the Mastiff type.

Besides, Britain is planning to send Chakal vehicles to be used in reconnaissance or long-rang patrolling missions.

Besides, according to the source, Britain troops will be sent to a country neighboring Ukraine for drills.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Britain said it was ready to become a guarantor of Ukraine’s security.