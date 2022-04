Canada’s Foreign Ministry Will Call RF Ambassador To Show Him Photos From Bucha And Irpin

The RF ambassador to Canada will be called to the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Canada in order to show them images taken in Bucha and Irpin after their occupation by the Russian occupiers.

Foreign affairs minister of Canada Melanie Joly has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I instructed my Deputy Minister to summon the Russian Ambassador to ensure he is presented with the images and detailed descriptions of the attacks in Bucha and Irpin. https://t.co/MFeczPf96D https://t.co/7wJn2a70VD

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian military men have fully liberated Kyiv region from the occupiers.

Adviser to the Head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Arestovych said that the enemy raped women, tried to burn them, killed the elderly, killed children and men with their hands tied in Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel in Kyiv region.