No Illusions As For Russia's Goal For Ukraine, Even Despite Partial Withdrawal Of Troops – White House

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that no one should be under any illusions about the goals and plans of the Kremlin, despite the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine.

This is reported by the European Pravda with the reference to CNN.

So, according to her, the goal of the Russian Federation is still to weaken Ukraine as much as possible and it has not been revised, even despite the partial withdrawal of troops.

She also talked about the consequences of U.S. sanctions.

In addition, Psaki said that the goal of the United States was to make it much more difficult for Putin to finance the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is the most serious threat to the peace and security of Europe and, possibly, the whole world in recent decades.

Meanwhile, the entire Kyiv region has been liberated from the invaders.

The United States believes that the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv region does not mean that Russian President Vladimir Putin has completely abandoned the desire to capture the capital of Ukraine.