Zelenskyy Instructs To Restore Infrastructure Of Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin, Borodianka As Soon As Possible

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set the task to restore the infrastructure of Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin, Borodianka (Kyiv region) significantly affected by the actions of the Russian army as soon as possible.

The deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He notes that since World War II, Kyiv region has not seen so much horror and destruction. In Borodianka, most of the city has been destroyed, there are probably still people under the rubble, more than 50 employees of the State Emergency Service work on the spot and tomorrow there will be even more.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 2, the Ministry of Defense reported that the entire Kyiv region was liberated from the invaders.