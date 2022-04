Curfew Imposed In Hostomel And Surrounding Area. It Will Last For Week

In Hostomel (Kyiv region) and surrounding settlements, a weekly curfew is introduced from April 7. This is necessary for the release of infrastructure objects.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Pavliuk, published the corresponding statement on his Telegram channel.

"Attention! A curfew has been strengthened on the territory of the Hostomel village council. It will last from 06:00 a.m. on April 7 to 06:00 a.m. on April 14," he wrote.

It is emphasized that for the duration of the curfew it is prohibited:

to stay in the street and in other public places;

to travel on foot and by transport;

According to Pavliuk, such a restriction is necessary for the release of infrastructure in order to make it safe for people.

Recall that on Saturday, April 2, the Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of the entire territory of Kyiv region from the Russian invaders, who invaded here on February 24.

As the head of the Hostomel village military administration Taras Dumenko later said, after the occupation of Hostomel, about 400 people went missing.

We also wrote that today, April 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to restore the infrastructure of Hostomel, Bucha, Irpin and Borodianka as soon as possible.