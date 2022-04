On Tuesday, April 5, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed eight Russian cruise missiles.

The press center of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

"As we have previously reported, the enemy has changed the tactics of conducting military operations in the air: it is trying not to enter the zone of defeat of our air defense, and does not make direct contact with fighters. In turn, it strikes from the air, including from the airspace of Belarus," the report said.

It is noted that during April 5, eight cruise missiles were shot down by units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of April 6, Russian invaders shelled Dnipropetrovsk region from fighters, which caused the destruction of a fuel depot and damage to one of the factories.

On March 30, Russian occupation forces fired a ballistic missile at Dnipro.

On March 29, Russian invaders launched missile attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which one person was injured, a viaduct and farm equipment were damaged.

On March 28, the invaders launched a missile strike on an oil depot in Rivne region. The fire on it could not be extinguished for more than a day.