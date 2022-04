The Armed Forces of Ukraine have shot down two missiles in Lviv region.

The West Air Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on a Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the end of the past day, fighters of the invaders from the territory of Belarus struck cruise missiles on the territory of Ukraine. The goals of the rashists were to be the civilian infrastructure of Lviv region," the command said.

However, thanks to the successful actions of the West anti-aircraft missile forces, two cruise missiles were destroyed.

Thus, the enemy's missiles did not hit the target.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian air defense overnight into night of Tuesday, April 5, shot down two missiles of Russian invaders in Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the Defense Ministry, Russia has fired 1,370 missiles into Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24.

Nine people were killed, 57 were injured due to an air strike on the Yavoriv training ground in Lviv region.

Earlier, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said that Lviv became a refuge for 200,000 people who moved to Lviv, hiding from bombing and missile attacks from other regions of Ukraine.