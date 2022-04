Ban On Investments And Freezing Of Sberbank Assets. UK Introduces New Package Of Sanctions Against Russia

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom has announced the introduction of a new package of restrictive measures against Russia because of the war it unleashed against Ukraine. Russian oligarchs were hit, as well as Sberbank, the country's largest bank.

This was reported by CNN with reference to a statement by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the UK.

So, the fifth package of sanctions against Russia includes the complete freezing of the assets of Sberbank and Credit Bank of Moscow. The UK also banned investment in Russia. It is noted that in 2020 the volume of such investments amounted to more than USD 14 billion.

The sanctions also included eight Russian oligarchs, whom Russian President Vladimir Putin uses to "maintain the country's military economy."

The British Foreign Office said that the United Kingdom intends to completely stop its dependence on coal and oil from Russia by the end of 2022, as well as stop importing Russian natural gas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, April 6, the United States announced the introduction of a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. Sberbank and Alfa Bank, as well as the adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell under restrictions.

We also reported that on April 5, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the intention of the European Union to submit a new package of sanctions against Russia.