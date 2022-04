U.S. Explains Why Putin's Adult Daughters Become Goal Of New Sanctions - Media

New United States sanctions include restrictions on two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they are believed to be holders of part of the Kremlin head's assets.

This was reported by CNN, citing a representative of the U.S. presidential administration.

"We have reason to believe that Putin and many of his close associates and oligarchs hide their fortunes, hide their assets with family members who place their assets and their fortunes in the U.S. financial system, as well as in many other parts of the world," the source said.

He did not specify which assets could be kept by Maria Vorontsova and Ekaterina Tikhonova, but emphasized that such a practice is common among Russian officials.

The interlocutor added that the White House believes that many of Vladimir Putin's assets are kept by members of his family. Therefore, U.S. sanctions are aimed at them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, April 6, the United States announced the introduction of a new package of sanctions against Russia. Among other things, two daughters of the President of the Russian Federation were hit by U.S. sanctions.

Recall that on February 25, the United States imposed personal sanctions against Vladimir Putin, as well as against members of the Russian Security Council.