The countries of the European Union have begun to develop the stockpiles of medicines and equipment necessary in the event of nuclear, chemical and biological incidents.

The corresponding statement was made by the EU Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic, writes Reuters.

“We are taking concrete measures to increase Europe’s preparedness in the face of potential threats,” he said.

According to him, the European Union is setting up two separate reserves. One is set for protective gear, drugs and vaccines against so-called chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

The second one is set for decontamination material which will be deployed to decontaminate people, infrastructure, buildings or vehicles that have been exposed to CBRN agents.

It is noted that the EU has already began using existing reserves to help Ukrainians exposed to possible nuclear radiation in the wake of battles near the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 1, Energoatom, the national nuclear energy generation company, reported that the radiation background in the Chornobyl exclusion zone increased after the first columns of Russian military equipment entered the zone.

We also reported that on March 24, a forest fire broke out near Chornobyl, due to which the concentration of radioactive cesium increased in the air.