Finland's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will make it the aim of the Russian Federation's response.

First Deputy Chairman of the International Committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Vladimir Dzhabarov stated this, Yevropeiska Pravda (European Truth) reports with reference to the Russian state agency RIA Novosti.

The representative of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation threatened the consequences of Finland if the state chooses to join NATO.

"Finland's entry into NATO would make it a target for the Russian response," said Dzhabarov.

At the same time, Russia does not indicate the nature of the “response” and how Finland's entry into NATO threatens the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 1, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine could not become a member of NATO, since after joining the North Atlantic Alliance it would be able to seek the return of Crimea, including by military means. In this case, the Russian Federation will have to fight with NATO.

In September 2018, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto ruled out the possibility of applying for NATO membership in the near future due to Russia's aggressive position.

In 2015, the Russian ambassador to Sweden warned of possible "military measures" in the event of Sweden joining NATO.