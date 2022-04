International Reserves Up 2% To USD 28.1 Billion In March

In March 2022, the international reserves rose by 2% to USD 28.1 billion.

This is evidenced by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of April 1, international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to USD 28,107.5 million.

At the end of March, they grew by 2%, primarily due to funding from international partners, which compensated for the sale of currency by the National Bank and public debt service payments.

Foreign exchange receipts in March in favor of the government amounted to USD 3,274 million.

In particular, 1,006 million SDR came from the International Monetary Fund (under the Rapid Financing Instrument, RFI), EUR 639 million from the European Investment Bank EUR 588 million from the European Union, as well as USD 111 million and EUR 312 million from the World Bank.

The total volume of government payments for servicing and repaying government debt in foreign currency amounted to USD 283 million.

Of this amount, USD 205 million was spent on servicing Eurobonds and USD 44 million on servicing and repayment of government domestic loan bonds denominated in foreign currency.

In addition, in March, the National Bank and the government paid USD 680 million in favor of the IMF.

After the invasion of Russian invaders on the territory of Ukraine, since February 24, the foreign exchange market has been operating under restrictions.

This is important for protecting the stability of Ukraine's financial system and its reliable functioning.

Given the restrictions, most operations in the foreign exchange market in March were carried out between banks and the National Bank.

In total, over the month, the National Bank sold USD 2,476 million in the foreign exchange market and bought back USD 748 million.

Consequently, the net sale of currency by the central bank is USD 1,728 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, international reserves in 2021 increased by 6% to USD 30.941 billion.