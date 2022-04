Kremlin Says They Do Not Plan To Kill Zelenskyy

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov has called untrue reports about the desire of the Russian authorities to kill President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Earlier, the Kremlin also assured many times that it was not going to attack Ukraine.

Russian state propaganda publication RIA Novosti reports this with reference to Peskov.

In particular, when asked by a journalist about the desire of the Russian authorities to kill Zelenskyy, Peskov replied: "No, this is not true."

According to Putin's spokesman, Russia is interested in Zelenskyy agreeing to the conditions put forward at the talks through which the Russian Federation allegedly wants to "put an end to the military operation."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that after the outbreak of war every 10-20 minutes he received a call about the need to leave.

The United States believes that Zelenskyy could be in danger in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.