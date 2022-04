On Wednesday, April 6, in Vuhledar, Donetsk region, Russian invaders fired rocket artillery at a humanitarian aid distribution site. There are killed.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram.

So, Kyrylenko said that as a result of the shelling by the invaders of the place of distribution of humanitarian aid, it was known about two killed and five wounded.

"We document all the crimes committed by the Russian Federation on our land," Kyrylenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, residents of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Kreminna, Rubizhne, Popasna and Hirske are asked to urgently evacuate. So far, the Russian invaders have not destroyed the railway.

The city head of the Rubizhne in Luhansk region, Serhii Khortiv, "surrenders" Ukrainian activists to Russian occupiers. The situation in the city is deteriorating.

The Russian army lost control of the Ukrainian settlements of Dobrianka, Novovoznesenske and Trudoliubivka.

Russian troops went on the offensive from Izium towards Sloviansk - Kramatorsk.