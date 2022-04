New Package Of Sanctions Against Russian Federation Will Not Be Last One - European Commission Head

The new package of sanctions against Russia, proposed by the European Commission the day before, will not be the last one.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Yevropeiska Pravda (European Truth) writes.

"We must again increase pressure on Putin and the Russian government. Therefore, we propose to further strengthen our sanctions. They limit the Kremlin's political and economic opportunities. They affect Russia much more than us. And they will not be our last sanctions," said von der Leyen.

The head of the European Council, also speaking to the European Parliament, said that at some point the European Union would have to impose sanctions against the import of Russian oil and even naturals gas in order for the Russian Federation to stop its invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, EU representatives released details of other new sanctions. They include a ban on the import of Russian coal, restricting the access of Russian road carriers and ships, restrictions aimed at oligarchs and their families, as well as blocking the export of some high-tech vehicles.

The European Union also proposed imposing sanctions on the two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at a meeting of the UN Security Council and called for Russia to be expelled from there so that the aggressor country does not have the right of veto.

European Commission President von der Leyen and EU High Representative Josep Borrel will visit Kyiv in the coming days.