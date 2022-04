The United States of America and its allies are going to supply Ukraine with 10 anti-tank systems "for every Russian tank on Ukrainian land." Strana reports this on April 6 according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"As for the supply of weapons, for every Russian tank in Ukraine, we have already delivered or will soon deliver 10 anti-tank systems. 10 each," U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said, commenting on the issue of deliveries of additional military assistance to Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 6, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, said that the Russian war against Ukraine is the most serious threat to the peace and security of Europe and, possibly, the whole world in recent decades.

On April 1, the Department of Treasury announced that the United States intends to provide Ukraine with USD 500 million in grant funds.

At the same time, Russia demanded that the United States stop arms supplies to Ukraine and "threats" against Moscow in order to maintain relations.