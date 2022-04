Germany is conducting confidential negotiations with Ukraine on possible security assurances that the government could offer to the country subjected to military aggression.

Reuters states this with reference to the statement of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Scholz spoke in the German parliament and said that the government is negotiating with Ukraine on security guarantees after the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian side proposed that as an alternative to NATO membership, which Russia cannot agree to, individual countries, such as Germany, Turkey or China, could provide guarantees with a similar effect.

Scholz says that Germany is negotiating guarantees with Ukraine, and these negotiations are confidential.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 30, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Germany was ready to act as a guarantor of Ukraine's security.