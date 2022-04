Unknown People Tried To Set Fire To Villa Of Propagandist Solovyov In Italy

In Italy, unknown people tried to set fire to one of the villas of Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov.

European Pravda announced this with reference to the Ansa agency.

The fire started early in the morning and was immediately extinguished by the fire brigade. The unidentified people used tires to kindle the fire.

The Italian law enforcement officers have video recordings. According to the initial investigation, the incident was a deliberate act.

Law enforcement officials suggest that this was a demonstrative action that caused limited damage to Solovyov's villa in Loveno di Menaggio. The fire burned on tires outside the building under renovation.

Some passers-by noticed the fire and alerted firefighters.

Besides, inscriptions against Solovyov and against the Russian war in Ukraine were found at another Russian propagandist's villa in Pianello del Lario, on Lake Como, a few kilometers north of Menaggio.

Both properties, as well as a luxury apartment in Griante, also on Lake Como, were confiscated by the Italian government as part of anti-Putin measures.

We will remind, earlier propagandist Solovyov predicted the collapse of Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Besides, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against Russian propagandists.