The containment policy of the Russian president has failed. The only way to prevent Vladimir Putin from expanding military operations outside of Ukraine is to impose maximum sanctions and transfer all possible weapons to Ukraine. This was written by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter today, April 6.

Kuleba turned to international partners and told how Putin could be stopped so that the war would not go beyond Ukraine. To do this, it is necessary to provide the state with maximum support in confronting the aggressor.

“The only way to prevent the expansion of the Russian war outside of Ukraine is to give us the fullest support. Maximum sanctions. All weapons. The policy of “do not provoke Putin” has failed in recent years. Help us contain this evil now or risk Putin checking Article 5 later," wrote the head of the Foreign Ministry.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, today, April 6, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhii Haidai, said that the Russian invaders were going to launch an offensive in a few days, for which they continued to bring equipment and manpower to Luhansk region.

Also, the Russian military stormed 6 settlements in Donbas.

At the same time, the Czech Republic handed over to the Ukrainian side several dozen Soviet T-72 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.