To Avoid Publicity Like In Bucha, Russians Begin Burning Bodies Of Victims In Mariupol In Mobile Crematoria

In Mariupol, Russian invaders burn the bodies of civilians in crematoria to hide the consequences of their crimes.

This is stated in the message of the Mariupol City Council.

So, it is reported that approximate estimates of the number of victims a week ago amounted to 5,000 killed, but it is not yet possible to establish accurate data.

"After the widespread international publicity of the genocide in Bucha, the top leadership of the Russian Federation ordered the destruction of any evidence of the crimes of its army in Mariupol. A week ago, cautious estimates indicated 5,000 killed. But given the size of the city, catastrophic destruction, the duration of the blockade and tough resistance, tens of thousands of civilian Mariupol residents could become victims of the invaders," the report said.

According to the City Council, this is why Russia has not yet allowed Turkey to launch a humanitarian mission in Mariupol. In addition, the invaders are trying to identify witnesses to terrible atrocities through filtration camps.

The city noted that the Russian military formed special brigades for cleaning. They included collaborators and militants of the DPR. They collect and burn the bodies of the inhabitants of Mariupol tortured and killed as a result of the Russian invasion. The self-proclaimed "mayor" Konstantin Ivashchenko coordinates the work of such "groups".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU stated that the Russians were preparing a large-scale provocation in Mariupol.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation is concentrating troops in Mariupol and in the Kharkiv direction for powerful strikes.