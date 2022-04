Zelenskyy Urges Ireland To Join Forces And Show That Together Countries Can Do More Than RF Planned To Destroy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the government and people of Ireland and called for joining forces to show that together countries can do more than the largest state on the planet, Russia, planned to destroy.

The head of state made a relevant address via video link on Wednesday, April 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President noted in his address that Russia is blocking humanitarian supplies, preventing the import of food, water and medicines.

At the same time, round-the-clock shelling, air raids and bombings continue.

The head of state noted that at the moment it is not known exactly how many civilians were killed, in particular in Mariupol.

The same is happening in other cities of Ukraine, whose names are still unknown to the Irish.

"But these are millions of people whom Russia simply tried to destroy. When you hear this, it may seem that this is impossible. It may seem that no one in the modern world would dare to do this. But these are real facts," the President said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the state that does this does not deserve to be among others in the international community, that Russia does not deserve relations with it as one of the normal states.

"Even now, when the world already knows everything about Russia's war crimes against our people, we have to convince even European companies to leave the Russian market. We still have to convince Western politicians that any connection of Russian banks with the global financial system should be stopped. We still have to convince Europe that Russian oil cannot supply the Russian war machine with a generous flow of money," he said.

Zelenskyy thanked Ireland for supporting sanctions against Russia and for helping Ukraine, and called for persuading EU partners to introduce tougher sanctions against Russia that would really stop the war machine.

Zelenskyy stressed that it is necessary to stop all trade with Russia, block the connections of Russian banks with the financial system of the world, cut off the flow of money that the Russian budget receives for oil and spends on missiles, bombs and artillery shelling.

He called the lack of integrity of individual leaders the only obstacle in this matter.

"The longer the Russian aggression lasts, the worse will be the consequences not only for our continent, but also for the neighboring regions of the planet," the President said.

Zelenskyy thanked Ireland for supporting the special accelerated procedure for granting membership to Ukraine in the European Union.

Besides, the head of state invited Ireland to participate in the project for the restoration of Ukraine, taking patronage over Kherson region.

"Let's join our forces and show that Ukraine and Ireland together are capable of doing much more than the largest state on the planet planned to destroy," he summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 5, in an address to the UN Security Council, Zelenskyy stressed that the organization has several options for its work: either remove Russia from blocking decisions on its own aggression, or reformat, or dissolve itself.