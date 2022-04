On Wednesday, April 6, Russian invaders fired at Severodonetsk. Nine high-rise buildings, garages and a previously shelled shopping center are burning.

This was stated by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai on Facebook.

So, Haidai said that the Russians today fired at the old part of Severodonetsk.

At the moment, information about the killed and injured is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian invaders continue to pull equipment and manpower into Luhansk region. The invaders are going to launch an offensive in a few days.

Russian troops went on the offensive from Izium (Kharkiv region) towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk (Donetsk region).