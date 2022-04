The United States believes that the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv region does not mean that Russian President Vladimir Putin has completely abandoned the desire to capture the capital of Ukraine. This was reported to CNN by a senior U.S. defense official.

So, according to the official, Putin's long-term goals are not yet clear, but American and European officials believe that a second invasion of Kyiv region is still possible.

“We expect that in order to protect any territory that it entrains in the east, Russia can potentially extend its power projection and presence even deeper in Ukraine, beyond Luhansk and Donetsk regions. At least, these are their intentions and plans,” U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Also, the United States believes that Russia will continue to launch missile strikes throughout Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is the most serious threat to the peace and security of Europe and, possibly, the whole world in recent decades.

Meanwhile, the entire Kyiv region was liberated from the invaders.