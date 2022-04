Russians Will Launch Offensive In Luhansk Region In Few Days - Haidai

Russian invaders continue to pull equipment and manpower into Luhansk region. The invaders are going to launch an offensive in a few days.

This was stated by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai in a video commentary.

So, Haidai said that, presumably, the invaders will launch an offensive in three-four days.

“We record a constant supply of new forces, equipment and people, I think they plan to finish the supply of all reserves and in three-four days will try to conduct an offensive."

Russian invaders on April 6 continue to shell Popasna from Grad and aviation, so the evacuation goes under the rumble of enemy guns.

According to Haidai, about 30,000 inhabitants still remain in Lysychansk, less in Severodonetsk. Officially, for more than 40 days of the war, approximately 30,000 people were evacuated, and it is not yet possible to calculate the number of people leaving by their own transport.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops went on the offensive from Izium (Kharkiv region) towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk (Donetsk region).

Russian troops are preparing to give up Kherson and leave Kherson region.

Meanwhile, the Russian military is storming six settlements in the Donbas.