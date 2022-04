In Kyiv, 89 civilians were killed in 40 days of a full-scale Russian invasion, among them four children.

The Kyiv City State Administration has announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that 398 people were wounded, among them - 20 children.

The Kyiv City State Administration also talked about damage to buildings from enemy attacks by the occupier.

Since February 24, a total of 167 residential buildings of various types, 44 schools, 26 kindergartens and one orphanage have been damaged.

11 administrative buildings were also damaged.

"The extent of damage is different: large, medium and minor. Also affected by the actions of the Russian aggressor were: 2 sports facilities, 5 social facilities, 17 health care facilities, 10 cultural facilities, 48 transport infrastructure facilities," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military completely liberated Kyiv region from the Russian invaders.

Yesterday, explosions were heard in Kyiv due to the mine clearance of territories.