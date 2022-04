SESU Wants To Involve Foreign Specialists In Demining Of Territories Liberated From Occupiers

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) plans to involve foreign specialists in the mine clearance of territories liberated from Russian occupiers, in particular in Kyiv region.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the head of the SESU press service Olha Kozak.

Kozak added that it is planned to attract various foreign specialists, including from Europe and the United States.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, employees of the SESU urge citizens not to return to the settlements of Kyiv region liberated from Russian occupiers, as the mine clearance process continues.

The General Staff states that in the territory of Kyiv region left by the Russian invaders, cases of mining of residential buildings are frequent.

Almost 83 million square meters of the territory of Ukraine requires demining. It takes billions of dollars.

The Ukrainian military completely liberated Kyiv region from the Russian invaders.