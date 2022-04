The chairman of the LDPR party, member of the State Duma of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky has died.

This was announced by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on his Telegram channel.

"After a serious and long illness, Vladimir Volfovich Zhirinovsky passed away," he wrote.

Recall, on March 25, the Mash Telegram channel reported the death of Zhirinovsky, but then Volodin denied the death of a Russian politician.

A month and a half ago, the head of the Liberal Democratic Party fell ill with coronavirus, he was hospitalized on February 9.

Since then, data periodically appeared that he was in critical condition.

But the party's press service denied the information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zhirinovsky suggested hitting Ukraine at New Year's night.