In Kyiv, the enemy remains highly likely to launch missile attacks on elements of the military and civilian infrastructure of Kyiv.

This was announced on Tuesday, April 5, in a statement on the official portal of Kyiv, with reference to the Chairman of the Military Administration of Kyiv Mykola Zhyrnov.

At the same time, he noted that in the area of responsibility of the Kyiv defense forces group, the situation remains controlled and unchanged.

"In Kyiv and the region, work is underway to identify and eliminate groups of informants of the Russian special services. In the liberated settlements of Kyiv region, emergency recovery measures, clearance of the area and disposal of explosive objects continue. Work continues to build up the lines of defense. Military personnel are motivated, in full combat readiness they perform tasks as intended, have a high morale," said Zhyrnov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday April 5, the Air Force destroyed eight cruise missiles of the invaders.

Meanwhile, a man was detained in Kyiv who photographed the consequences of rocket attacks on the capital.