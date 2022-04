War In Ukraine Likely to Last Years - U.S. General

The war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is the greatest threat to peace and security of Europe, and perhaps the world in recent decades.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley speaks during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the fiscal year 2023 defense budget, in Washington, on April 5, 2022, writes Voice of America.

General Mark Milley says that the world "is becoming more unstable and the potential for significant international conflict between great powers is increasing, not decreasing."

"The United States is at a very critical and historic geostrategic inflection point. We need to pursue a clear-eyed strategy, maintaining the peace with the unambiguous capability of strength relative to China or Russia," he said, referring to the top two potential military threats to the U.S.

Russia, Millie noted, retains a large and diverse nuclear potential to threaten the United States and its allies.

Besides, according to Millie, the Russian invasion of Ukraine created a dangerous historical turning point.

Millie warned that it would be wrong to expect the conflict in Ukraine to end quickly.

He believes this is a protracted conflict that will be last for years.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who spoke with Millie at the hearing, also called the Russian Federation an acute threat to the United States.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops went on the offensive from Izium (Kharkiv region) towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk (Donetsk region).

Russian troops are preparing to give up Kherson and exit from Kherson region.

Meanwhile, the Russian military is storming six settlements in the Donbas.