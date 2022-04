Russian military is conducting assault operations in the areas of 6 population centers in Donetsk direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, those settlements are Popasna, Stypove, Novotoshkivske, Rubizhne, Severodonetsk, and Solodke.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops went on the offensive from Izium (Kharkiv region) towards Sloviyansk and Kramatorsk (Donetsk region).