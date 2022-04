Credit holidays on PrivatBank credit cards will be valid until June 1, 2022.

The bank said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is clarified that credit holidays are preferential terms of the contract when customers have the right not to make the mandatory minimum payment, which is especially true in case of being in a war zone or due to loss of income.

Credit holidays mean that the bank will not penalize you for late payments.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for the period of martial law, the validity period of all payment cards of PrivatBank, including salary, pension, and social cards, was automatically extended by 180 days.