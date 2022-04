Preparations are underway at the Tiraspol airfield (Transnistria) to receive aircraft - it is possible that the Russians will try to use Transnistria to support the offensive in the South Buh direction.

This is reported in the daily summary of the General Staff.

In particular, in the South Buh direction, the enemy is restoring combat capability and is taking measures to equip positions with engineering equipment. Terror of the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region continues.

The Russians are concentrating their main forces on an offensive operation in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Russia does not stop trying to attract mercenaries from other countries. This will not have a significant impact on the course of hostilities, given the small number.

The command of the 200th separate motorized rifle brigade (Pechenga, Murmansk region) of the 14th Army Corps, from which 2 battalion tactical groups are involved in the war with Ukraine, is preparing military personnel. The total loss of the brigade in manpower is about 30%. One battalion tactical group was destroyed, the other was withdrawn to the area of ​​restoration of combat capability in Belgorod region.

There are no signs that the enemy is preparing an offensive in the Volyn direction. The Armed Forces of Belarus continue to cover a section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

In the Polissia direction, the invaders did not take active actions. Part of the withdrawn enemy units are now in Belarus, they are being restored, probably to regroup and strengthen other groups. It is not ruled out that Russian troops will remain in Belarus to tie down the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and prevent their transfer to other areas. Another goal is to provide assistance to Belarus in covering part of the border.

In the Siverske direction - the restoration of the occupation units of the enemy, previously withdrawn to the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the enemy continues to blockade Kharkiv and fire at certain areas of artillery.

According to available information, the loss of the 236th artillery brigade of the 20th combined arms army is about 20% of the personnel and weapons. This significantly reduced the intensity of the brigade's actions.

In the Izium direction, the invaders do not abandon their intention to create a strike group and continue the offensive in the direction of Sloviansk and Barvinkove.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues the assault in the areas of the settlements of Popasna, Stepne, Novotoshkivske, Rubizhne, Severodonetsk and Solodka. There is no success.

The Russian occupiers continue to actively use prohibited ammunition and do not abandon their attempts to storm Mariupol. The defenders of the city have been defending for more than 40 days.

In the Tauride direction in the Basan district - the movement of individual units from the 58th combined arms army is noted, probably for regrouping.