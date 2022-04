After the 35-day occupation of Hostomel, Kyiv region, more than 400 people went missing in the town. This was reported in an interview with the head of the Hostomel settlement military administration, Taras Dumenko, to Hromadske Radio.

“We know about people that they were killed, there is confirmation, photos and video recording, but we still cannot find them. When there was a connection, eyewitnesses were able to convey this information to us, and now we still cannot find them. Information source managed to escape," Dumenko said.

Dumenko says that the Russians were "cleaning up the traces of their atrocities."

"You could move in the direction of Hostomel and along the road there were shot cars with bodies, including children. And you could go back - but these bodies were gone," Dumenko said.

He also believes that the more calm the Russian military felt on some territory, the farther they were from the front line, the more carefully they covered up the traces of the killings of civilians.

It is reported that in Kyiv region, killed people with their hands tied lie right on the roads, a mass grave and burnt bodies on the roads. That are the consequences of the Russian invasion in Bucha and Irpin.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military completely liberated Kyiv region from Russian invaders.

Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that among the victims of the Russian military in Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel, Kyiv region: raped women who were tried to be burned, old men, children, and bound men shot in the back of the head.