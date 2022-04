The Russian army lost control over the Ukrainian settlements of Dobrianka, Novovoznesenske and Trudoliubivka.

This is evidenced by the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06.00 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2022.

"The enemy, as a result of the offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, lost control over the settlements of Dobrianka, Novovoznesenske and Trudoliubivka. Fighting continues in the area of ​​the settlement of Oleksandrivka," the General Staff said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on the evening of April 1, Arestovych said that Russian troops had taken Izium (Kharkiv region) and launched an offensive operation in Donbas.

Later, Arestovych reported that Russian troops went on the offensive from Izium towards Sloviansk-Kramatorsk.