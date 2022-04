On the night of April 6, Russian invaders from fighter jets fired at Dnipropetrovsk region, which caused the destruction of an oil depot with fuel and damaged one of the factories.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Valentyn Reznichenko.

"The night was disturbing and difficult. The enemy attacked our region from the air and hit the oil depot and one of the factories," Reznichenko said.

According to him, the oil depot with fuel has been destroyed. And at the factory, rescuers are still trying to put out the flames, as a strong fire started due to the fact that the fuel caught fire.

The number of victims is currently being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 30, the Russian occupation troops fired a ballistic missile at Dnipro.

On March 29, the Russian invaders launched missile attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which 1 person was injured, the viaduct and farm equipment were damaged.

On March 28, the invaders launched a missile attack on an oil depot in Rivne region. The fire on it could not be extinguished for more than a day.