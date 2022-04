Russian Military Personnel Losses Up 100 To 18,600 On April 5

On April 5, the Russian military personnel losses rose by 100 to 18,600, the enemy also lost 8 tanks and a helicopter.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the war, the enemy has lost a total of 684 tanks, 1,861 armored vehicles, 135 helicopters, 96 UAVs, 1,324 vehicles, 332 artillery systems, 107 rocket artillery units, 150 planes, 55 anti-aircraft systems, 7 watercraft, and 4 launchers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses among Russian military on April 4 rose by 200 to 18,500, the enemy also lost 29 tanks and 3 planes.