Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov says that businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi is in the city of Dnipro.

Filatov said this in an interview with Suspilne, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The mayor of Dnipro said that Kolomoiskyi helps battalions with body armor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, businessman Rinat Akhmetov is in Ukraine and is not going to leave the country.