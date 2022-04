The Ministry of Energy has resumed the re-export of natural gas from Ukraine.

This is indicated in a statement of Ukrtransgaz, the operator of gas storage facilities, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The re-export (export abroad of previously imported) natural gas from Ukraine was resumed after making appropriate changes to order of the Ministry of Energy No. 99, which on March 3, 2022 stopped the re-export of natural gas from Ukraine in connection with the conduct of hostilities in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of April 2, natural gas reserves in underground storage facilities decreased by 42.2% or 6.7 billion cubic meters to 9.16 billion cubic meters compared to the data for the same date last year (15.86 billion cubic meters).