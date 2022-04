French Auchan Group Decides To Stop Investments And Deliveries To Russia

The Auchan Group retail chain (France) has decided to stop investments and deliveries to Russia.

Auchan Group has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in Russia:

- new stores will not be opened;

- existing stores will not be repaired;

- IT technologies and projects will not be supported;

- key software such as cash, logistics, commercial, etc., will not be updated;

- imported goods will not be supplied to the Russian Federation - and this is 90% of the range of clothes, shoes, household goods, textiles.

"Shops in Russia are already unprofitable. The above sanctions will lead to a catastrophic drop in trade and tax payments and a high probability of bankruptcy," the company added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Auchan chain of stores is present in 16 countries.

The owner of the Auchan Group is the Association Familiale Mulliez (France).