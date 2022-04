Ukraine Will Soon Be Able To Quickly Place Its Securities On Stock Market In Britain - Yermak

Ukraine will soon be able to quickly place its securities on the stock market in Britain.

The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, a direct connection between the markets will allow Ukraine to quickly place its securities on the stock market in Britain.

For Ukraine, this will also mean the ability to quickly raise money now, during the war, and in the future to restore the country's infrastructure.

For investors from the UK, this will also become a very effective tool for investment.

They can invest in a promising Ukrainian market, which is expected to show excellent growth after the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to issue war bonds in stages up to UAH 400 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recommends that the National Bank buy war bonds.

On March 8, the National Bank bought war bonds worth UAH 20 billion and, if necessary, will continue to finance critical government expenditures under martial law.