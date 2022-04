In March, Kryvyi Rih-based Southern Ore Mining and Enrichment Plant (Southern GOK; Dnipropetrovsk region) produced 411,000 tons of iron ore concentrate.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the main volume of commercial products was sent to consumers in Western Europe, while the shipment of metallurgical raw materials by sea to Asia and North Africa is still blocked.

"The Southern GOK acquired 20 dump trucks manufactured by Ukraine. The first five units of rolling stock arrived at the plant in March 2022. Freight cars will be used to transport rock to the quarries of the enterprise. Also in March, the Southern GOK completed the modernization of the ore path of cyclic-flow technology. Specialists replaced the drives of the main conveyors. The productivity of transporting mountain mass increased from 3,700 to 4,500 tons per hour," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Southern GOK ships its iron ore concentrate by rail to Europe.

In 2021, compared to 2020, the Southern GOK increased concentrate production by 6.1% or 783,400 tons to 13,581,800 tons, showing the best production indicator in last 30 years.

The Southern GOK is one of the five largest producers of iron ore and is the main producer of sinter in Ukraine.

In September 2017, Metallotekhnika limited liability company, which previously owned 25.78% of The Southern GOK’s shares, withdrew from the company's shareholders.

In July 2014, as part of the merger of the mining and metallurgical assets of Metinvest, the Smart group contributed to the authorized capital of Metinvest B.V. 100% of the shares of Trosilia Holdings Limited (Cyprus), which indirectly owns 46.15% of the shares of the Southern GOK.

In December 2007, Lanebrook Limited, the majority shareholder of Evraz Group, bought from the PrivatBank group, along with 5 mining and smelting enterprises (3 coking plants, Sukha Balka and Petrovsky DMZ), also a 50% stake in the Southern GOK.