China's software industry reported robust growth in the first two months of the year, with its revenue posting double-digit growth, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The industrial revenue rose 11.6% year on year to ¥1.18 trln (about $185.8 bln), 8 percentage points higher than the average growth rate for the same period of the past two years, according to the ministry.

Total profits of the sector stood at ¥133.2 bln in the January-February period, down 7.6% year on year.

In breakdown, the combined revenue of information technology services hit ¥770.3 bln, up 13.1% year on year and accounting for 65.3% of the sector's total revenue.

Among these services, the revenue of e-commerce platform technical services surged 24.8% year on year, while that of industrial internet platform services climbed 16.6% over one year earlier.