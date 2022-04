Ukraine Will Build State That Can Protect Itself - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will build a state that can protect itself.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian media, which was broadcast on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that at the beginning of negotiations with Russia, Ukraine rejected their demands for the "demilitarization" and "denazification" of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy noted that an important part of the future agreement with Russia will be a clause on what the Ukrainian army will be.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine cannot fight constantly on its territory with Russia, so Ukraine needs international security guarantees from guarantor countries.

Negotiations on the possibility of becoming a guarantor are underway with France, the U.S., Germany, Turkey, the UK, Poland, Italy, Israel.

Zelenskyy noted that the circle of guarantor countries depends on how powerful they are and what they are ready to guarantee for Ukraine.

He added that all these countries are ready to guarantee different things.

There is not yet a specific list of guarantees and countries willing to provide them.

Ukraine, first of all, needs guarantor countries ready to provide Ukraine with weapons and on which the sanctions policy depends.

Ukraine wants to meet with representatives of all countries - potential security guarantors, and, according to Zelenskyy, it is expected in the coming hours.

After such a meeting, when the prospect of security guarantees becomes clear, Ukraine will be able to talk about non-participation in any military bloc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, the Ukrainian delegation officially announced proposals to the Russian side on key positions on the agreement on security guarantees of Ukraine.